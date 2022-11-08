Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VWAGY. HSBC cut shares of Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Volkswagen from €230.00 ($230.00) to €200.00 ($200.00) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Volkswagen from €175.00 ($175.00) to €177.00 ($177.00) in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.75.

Volkswagen Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of VWAGY opened at $18.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.18. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $33.54.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

