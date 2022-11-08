Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €33.30 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.30 ($33.30) target price on Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($34.00) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($30.00) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a €24.00 ($24.00) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($34.00) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

Get Vonovia alerts:

Vonovia Price Performance

VNA stock opened at €22.36 ($22.36) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €22.94 and a 200-day moving average price of €28.93. The company has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.29. Vonovia has a 52-week low of €18.59 ($18.59) and a 52-week high of €53.16 ($53.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.72, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.60.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.