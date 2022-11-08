Vulcan Forged PYR 24-Hour Volume Reaches $29.98 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $88.00 million and $29.98 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for $3.68 or 0.00019623 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18,770.50 or 1.00025741 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00008406 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006848 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00043364 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00046468 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 69.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006926 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00023292 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005242 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.27 or 0.00241221 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,897,700 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 23,897,700 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.98661218 USD and is down -11.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $19,857,263.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

