Walleye Capital LLC Acquires 219,494 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 237.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 311,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 219,494 shares during the quarter. Targa Resources makes up approximately 0.5% of Walleye Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $18,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRGP. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 424.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $285,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,486 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Targa Resources by 14.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $591,455,000 after acquiring an additional 986,283 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Targa Resources by 126.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,518,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $114,633,000 after acquiring an additional 847,667 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Targa Resources by 4,238.9% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 799,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,347,000 after acquiring an additional 781,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Targa Resources by 114.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,179,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $89,054,000 after acquiring an additional 630,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Regina Gregory sold 6,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $437,630.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,746,344.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 62,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $4,228,195.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,016,865.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Regina Gregory sold 6,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $437,630.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,746,344.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRGP stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.36. The company had a trading volume of 22,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,306,811. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $47.57 and a 1 year high of $81.50. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.14 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.08%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Targa Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.17.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

