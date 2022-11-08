Walleye Capital LLC Has $10.01 Million Stock Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 169.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,575 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $10,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVTR. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Avantor by 22.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 7,013 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Avantor in the second quarter valued at about $387,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Avantor by 3.1% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 21,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Avantor by 36.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 375,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,293,000 after buying an additional 100,242 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Avantor by 21.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 446,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,374,000 after buying an additional 78,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVTR. Citigroup lowered their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Avantor to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Avantor from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Avantor from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Avantor to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.93.

Shares of AVTR traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,228,067. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.91 and a 1-year high of $42.48. The stock has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

