Walleye Capital LLC Has $8.46 Million Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Walleye Capital LLC decreased its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,449 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $8,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTR. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Ventas by 2,053.8% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Ventas during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VTR traded up $2.29 on Tuesday, hitting $42.90. 140,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,347,885. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.01 and a 200-day moving average of $49.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.33 and a 52 week high of $64.02. The stock has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -388.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently -1,636.36%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Ventas from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Ventas to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ventas from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ventas from $54.00 to $44.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.90.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

