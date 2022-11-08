Walleye Capital LLC Invests $11.20 Million in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 95,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $11,201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,672,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,772,211,000 after buying an additional 1,814,967 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Prologis by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,717,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,351,279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861,668 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 23.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,488,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,985,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513,643 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Prologis by 2.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,780,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,063,792,000 after acquiring an additional 294,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 2.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,990,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,774,706,000 after acquiring an additional 231,135 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Prologis from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Prologis in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.28.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $110.76. 36,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,063,891. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $174.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.43.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.63%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

