Walleye Capital LLC Invests $7.21 Million in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 556,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,206,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 34,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 16,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TOST traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,364,423. Toast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $61.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.04.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.13. Toast had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a negative return on equity of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.63 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark J. Hawkins sold 52,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $1,099,087.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,625.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $631,717.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,475,337.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Hawkins sold 52,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $1,099,087.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,625.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 264,552 shares of company stock worth $5,295,253. 20.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TOST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Toast from $18.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Toast from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Toast from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Mizuho raised shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Toast to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.37.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

