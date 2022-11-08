Walleye Capital LLC Invests $7.21 Million in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 556,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,206,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 34,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 16,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Toast Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:TOST traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,364,423. Toast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $61.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.04.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Mark J. Hawkins sold 52,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $1,099,087.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,625.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $631,717.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,475,337.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Hawkins sold 52,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $1,099,087.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,625.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 264,552 shares of company stock worth $5,295,253. 20.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TOST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Toast from $18.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Toast from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Toast from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Mizuho raised shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Toast to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.37.
Toast Company Profile
Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Toast (TOST)
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- Despite Financials, Twiliio is One To Watch
- 3 Old School Automakers Making Big EV Strides
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.