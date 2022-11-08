Walleye Capital LLC Invests $7.24 Million in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 144,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $7,240,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QSR. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 263.4% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 74.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Restaurant Brands International stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.75. 28,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,578,092. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.68 and a 12 month high of $61.79.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 69.90%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QSR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.74.

Insider Activity

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $884,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,247.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thecla Sweeney purchased 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.60 per share, for a total transaction of $41,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $79,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $884,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,247.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Further Reading

