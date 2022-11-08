Walleye Capital LLC Makes New Investment in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 261,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,012,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of EQT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of EQT by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 7,754 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of EQT by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of EQT by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,492 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 322,762 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other EQT news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $4,100,482.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 297,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,361,138.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQT traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.23. The stock had a trading volume of 127,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,695,565. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.15. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $51.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.43 and a 200 day moving average of $42.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Equities analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. EQT’s payout ratio is presently 13.27%.

EQT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of EQT from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of EQT to $62.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of EQT from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.81.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

