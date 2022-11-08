Walleye Capital LLC Sells 41,025 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Walleye Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 107,660 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 41,025 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $13,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,270,639 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,544,979,000 after buying an additional 97,283 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,828,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $250,603,000 after purchasing an additional 21,634 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,760,457 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $241,323,000 after purchasing an additional 23,128 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 20.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,558,764 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $213,676,000 after purchasing an additional 268,264 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,369,840 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $165,956,000 after purchasing an additional 48,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.35.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of FANG traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $165.71. 47,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,192,122. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.24. The company has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.02 and a 12 month high of $165.67.

Diamondback Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to repurchase up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

