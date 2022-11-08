Walleye Capital LLC Sells 75,129 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Walleye Capital LLC reduced its stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,143 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 75,129 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $14,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IMO. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,268 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on IMO shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$73.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TD Securities downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.30.

Imperial Oil Trading Up 0.3 %

IMO traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.17. The company had a trading volume of 23,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,181. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52 week low of $31.71 and a 52 week high of $58.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.06%. Analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.3226 per share. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 160.00%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

See Also

