Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) is Hilton Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Hilton Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,064 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,444 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 2.5% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $20,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 442.9% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc increased its position in shares of Walmart by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. KeyCorp began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price target on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.93.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $34,457,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 283,200,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,033,569,571.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,160,874 shares of company stock valued at $298,616,900. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded up $1.34 on Monday, reaching $142.31. The stock had a trading volume of 79,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,128,976. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.69 and a 200 day moving average of $132.88. The stock has a market cap of $386.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

