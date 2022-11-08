Warehouse REIT plc Announces Dividend of GBX 1.60 (LON:WHR)

Warehouse REIT plc (LON:WHR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON WHR opened at GBX 121.79 ($1.40) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 128.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 145.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £517.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.22. Warehouse REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 101.80 ($1.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 178 ($2.05).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.38) target price on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research note on Monday.

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

