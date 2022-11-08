Wedbush Lowers Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target to $140.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Wedbush from $162.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $182.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $161.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $108.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.32, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.80. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12 month low of $101.85 and a 12 month high of $189.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.88.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,458,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,435,000 after acquiring an additional 118,028 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,753,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,702 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth about $513,164,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,012,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,172,000 after purchasing an additional 819,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,127,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,716,000 after purchasing an additional 42,113 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

