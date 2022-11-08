Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Lear (LEA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Lear (NYSE: LEA) in the last few weeks:

11/2/2022 – Lear had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $142.00 to $137.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/2/2022 – Lear had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $157.00 to $149.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/2/2022 – Lear had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $137.00 to $138.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/2/2022 – Lear had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $133.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/2/2022 – Lear had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $155.00 to $138.00.

10/12/2022 – Lear is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/29/2022 – Lear had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $158.00 to $142.00.

9/28/2022 – Lear had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $162.00 to $137.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/9/2022 – Lear had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $195.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

LEA stock opened at $135.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.18. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $114.67 and a 52 week high of $195.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.79%.

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total value of $924,582.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,811 shares in the company, valued at $6,292,973.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Lear news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 1,300 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total value of $167,739.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total value of $924,582.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,292,973.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,729 shares of company stock worth $2,699,392 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 0.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,663 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 1.6% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,872 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 44.2% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 4.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

