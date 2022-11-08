Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Navient (NAVI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Navient (NASDAQ: NAVI) recently:

10/28/2022 – Navient was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/27/2022 – Navient had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.50 to $14.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2022 – Navient had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to $14.00.

10/18/2022 – Navient had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $24.00 to $18.00.

10/13/2022 – Navient had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to $16.00.

10/13/2022 – Navient had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $18.00 to $15.00.

10/13/2022 – Navient had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $13.00 to $16.00.

10/12/2022 – Navient is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/7/2022 – Navient is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock.

9/20/2022 – Navient had its price target lowered by analysts at Compass Point to $12.50.

9/9/2022 – Navient was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $19.00.

Navient Stock Up 3.3 %

NAVI stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 717,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,613. The company has a quick ratio of 12.32, a current ratio of 12.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.55. Navient Co. has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $22.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.20.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $247.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.19 million. Navient had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 15.08%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Navient Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Navient

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.93%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Navient by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,033,937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,967,000 after buying an additional 1,036,333 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Navient by 1,373.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 718,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after buying an additional 670,016 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Navient by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,641,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,019,000 after buying an additional 491,644 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Navient by 696.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 312,434 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after buying an additional 273,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navient in the 1st quarter valued at $4,611,000. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

