Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target to $132.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $185.00 to $132.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TTWO. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $180.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $137.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.00.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $108.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.80. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52-week low of $101.85 and a 52-week high of $189.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.88.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.5% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,961,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.1% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 33,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

