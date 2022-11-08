Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Price Target to $7.00

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

RKT has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.79.

Shares of RKT stock opened at $6.36 on Friday. Rocket Companies has a 1 year low of $5.97 and a 1 year high of $17.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 105.17 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.01 and its 200-day moving average is $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a current ratio of 14.97.

In other news, CEO Jay Farner acquired 32,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.23 per share, with a total value of $199,983.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,892,907 shares in the company, valued at $30,482,810.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 974,700 shares of company stock valued at $7,067,190. Insiders own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RKT. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 807.6% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 59,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 409,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 8,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

