Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Stake Lifted by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,165 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Welltower were worth $7,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 43.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 4.9% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 4.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 544,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,864,000 after buying an additional 22,399 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 32.9% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 63,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after buying an additional 15,639 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 22.1% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WELL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James lowered Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Welltower from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Welltower to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Welltower from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.88.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $61.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.81. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $99.43.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 274.16%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading

