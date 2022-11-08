Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.80-0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.84. Welltower also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.80-$0.85 EPS.
Welltower Trading Up 8.2 %
Shares of WELL stock traded up $5.05 on Tuesday, hitting $66.51. The stock had a trading volume of 5,087,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450,736. Welltower has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $99.43. The firm has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.03, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.81.
Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.65). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Welltower will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Welltower from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Welltower from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $81.88.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in Welltower by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.1% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.0% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 4.5% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
