Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) Plans $0.47 Quarterly Dividend

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.471 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, November 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th.

Westlake Chemical Partners has increased its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years. Westlake Chemical Partners has a payout ratio of 91.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Westlake Chemical Partners to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.89 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.9%.

Westlake Chemical Partners Stock Performance

Westlake Chemical Partners stock opened at $23.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $833.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.59. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 12 month low of $19.71 and a 12 month high of $29.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westlake Chemical Partners

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WLKP. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 0.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 263,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,123,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 199.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 40,225 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 219.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 26,389 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 22.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the first quarter valued at about $438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

Featured Stories

