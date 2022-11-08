Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Price Target Lowered to C$26.00 at TD Securities

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WTE. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$35.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Westshore Terminals Investment Stock Performance

Shares of WTE stock opened at C$24.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.34, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 12-month low of C$22.43 and a 12-month high of C$37.70.

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

