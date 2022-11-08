Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.50.

WY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Argus downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 11.7% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 19.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 436,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,506,000 after purchasing an additional 71,666 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 277,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 289.9% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 2.2 %

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $30.96 on Tuesday. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.56.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 21.62%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

