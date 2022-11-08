Whitbread plc Plans Dividend of GBX 24.40 (LON:WTB)

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 24.40 ($0.28) per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Whitbread Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of WTB stock opened at GBX 2,541.40 ($29.26) on Tuesday. Whitbread has a 1 year low of GBX 2,245.51 ($25.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,649.99 ($42.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.71, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,530.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,598.04. The company has a market cap of £5.13 billion and a PE ratio of 1,636.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on WTB. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($46.06) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($40.30) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($35.69) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Whitbread currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,735 ($43.01).

About Whitbread

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

