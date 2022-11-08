WhiteCoin Hits One Day Volume of $671,899.00 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $46.70 million and approximately $671,899.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0628 or 0.00000338 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

