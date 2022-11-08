WhiteCoin (XWC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $687,187.00

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 8th. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $47.69 million and $687,187.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0641 or 0.00000325 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 9.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00032848 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.52 or 0.00327096 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00020794 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001254 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003790 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004562 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00018747 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

