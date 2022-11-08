Windsor Group LTD Buys Shares of 4,167 JPMorgan Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMUB)

Windsor Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMUB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JMUB. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Financial Strategies Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $304,000.
JPMorgan Municipal ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of JMUB opened at $47.92 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $47.63 and a 12 month high of $55.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.70.
