Windsor Group LTD Sells 2,620 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Windsor Group LTD trimmed its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 71.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,620 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in American Tower were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,982,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,068,764,000 after acquiring an additional 824,408 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in American Tower by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,253,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,339,235,000 after buying an additional 1,550,683 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,944,107,000 after buying an additional 4,239,151 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in American Tower by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,213,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,560,871,000 after buying an additional 112,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,564,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,397,980,000 after buying an additional 450,273 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. Cowen lowered their target price on American Tower to $279.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on American Tower from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on American Tower from $285.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

American Tower Trading Down 0.9 %

In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT opened at $202.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $219.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $294.40. The company has a market cap of $94.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.53.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a $1.47 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

