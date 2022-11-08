Windsor Group LTD Sells 4,561 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Windsor Group LTD decreased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 77.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,561 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Accenture were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Schubert & Co lifted its stake in Accenture by 71.6% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Accenture by 230.6% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total transaction of $2,295,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,759 shares in the company, valued at $11,947,519.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total transaction of $2,295,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,759 shares in the company, valued at $11,947,519.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,030 shares of company stock worth $10,924,406. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN opened at $269.07 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.95 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.20. The company has a market capitalization of $169.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

ACN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.60.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

