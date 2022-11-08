Windsor Group LTD Trims Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Windsor Group LTD lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,537 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $61.39 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $55.99 and a 12-month high of $69.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.64.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.