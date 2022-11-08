Wirtual Price Tops $0.10 on Exchanges (WIRTUAL)

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. Over the last week, Wirtual has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. Wirtual has a market cap of $100.23 million and approximately $28,559.00 worth of Wirtual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wirtual token can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000525 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Wirtual

Wirtual launched on September 20th, 2021. Wirtual’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Wirtual’s official Twitter account is @wirtualapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wirtual is wirtual.co. Wirtual’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined.

Buying and Selling Wirtual

According to CryptoCompare, “WIRTUAL is an Exercise to Earn application. Earn WIRTUAL coins through exercise and exchange coins for store purchases physical products & NFTs, event ticket, organize virtual sport events and holder ranking to access features.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wirtual directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wirtual should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wirtual using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

