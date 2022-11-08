WNY Asset Management LLC Buys 1,051 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,493 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,427,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,920,558,000 after buying an additional 349,411 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,254,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,050,097,000 after buying an additional 2,266,699 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 6.7% during the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 32,006,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,701,565,000 after buying an additional 2,018,310 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 16.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,777,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,323,000 after buying an additional 2,308,557 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,521,399,000 after buying an additional 162,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered PayPal to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Stephens lowered their price target on PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.02.

PayPal Stock Up 3.3 %

PYPL stock opened at $77.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $89.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $230.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.04.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.