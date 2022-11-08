WNY Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 343.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 1,938.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the first quarter worth $64,000.

ProShares Short S&P500 stock opened at $16.20 on Tuesday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $17.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.87.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

