WNY Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

WNY Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3,192.2% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

JMBS opened at $43.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.39 and its 200-day moving average is $47.24. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $43.31 and a 52-week high of $53.10.

