WOO Network Price Tops $0.18 (WOO)

WOO Network (WOO) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 7th. WOO Network has a total market capitalization of $215.40 million and approximately $18.78 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOO Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000874 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WOO Network has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

WOO Network Profile

WOO Network’s launch date was October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,962,243,792 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,194,960,541 tokens. WOO Network’s official message board is medium.com/woonetwork. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @woonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x. WOO Network’s official website is woo.org.

Buying and Selling WOO Network

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network, rebranded from Wootrade, features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOO Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

