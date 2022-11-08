WOO Network (WOO) Trading 17.2% Lower Over Last Week

WOO Network (WOO) traded down 22.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. One WOO Network token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000782 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WOO Network has a total market cap of $169.67 million and $44.55 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WOO Network has traded down 17.2% against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About WOO Network

WOO Network was first traded on October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,962,243,792 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,195,041,890 tokens. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @woonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x. WOO Network’s official website is woo.org. The official message board for WOO Network is medium.com/woonetwork.

WOO Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network, rebranded from Wootrade, features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token.”

