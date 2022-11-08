Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.80.

Several research firms have commented on WRDLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Worldline from €65.00 ($65.00) to €64.00 ($64.00) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Worldline from €49.00 ($49.00) to €48.00 ($48.00) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Worldline from €36.50 ($36.50) to €38.00 ($38.00) in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Worldline from €49.00 ($49.00) to €40.00 ($40.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th.

OTCMKTS WRDLY opened at $21.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.39. Worldline has a 1 year low of $16.59 and a 1 year high of $30.18.

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in France, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

