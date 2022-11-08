Wynn Resorts (WYNN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.20) per share for the quarter.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $908.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.84 million. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS. On average, analysts expect Wynn Resorts to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WYNN stock opened at $72.28 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.91. Wynn Resorts has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $99.00.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $132,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,495.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1,821.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,499 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 10.9% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $258,000. 64.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WYNN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

