Wynn Resorts (WYNN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.20) per share for the quarter.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $908.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.84 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.12) EPS. On average, analysts expect Wynn Resorts to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $72.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.75. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $99.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.91.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wynn Resorts

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $132,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,495.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 185.0% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,820 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 97,021 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $5,529,000 after buying an additional 7,905 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,349 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 11,084 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 101.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,608 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 18,444 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $499,000. 64.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $87.50 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Wynn Resorts from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.50.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

