Xensor (XSR) Reaches Market Cap of $513,373.28

Xensor (XSR) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. In the last week, Xensor has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Xensor has a total market cap of $513,373.28 and approximately $13,251.00 worth of Xensor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xensor token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.20 or 0.00562056 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,424.73 or 0.29260275 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Xensor Profile

Xensor’s launch date was February 15th, 2019. Xensor’s total supply is 4,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,641,311,279 tokens. The official website for Xensor is xensor.cc. Xensor’s official Twitter account is @xensor_iot and its Facebook page is accessible here. Xensor’s official message board is medium.com/@xensor.iot.

Xensor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Xensor will create a decentralized data market, where interested parties, such as insurance companies and banks, can trade the data gathered from its IoT networks with Xensor tokens (XSR). XSR tokens will also be mineable via Xensor hardware whose owners will be compensated for opting to offer data. XSR tokens may also be used to purchase services rendered by Xensor, including solution services, hardware maintenance, hardware purchase, and communication network services.”

