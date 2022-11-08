XSGD Market Cap Reaches $60.72 Million (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 8th. During the last seven days, XSGD has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. XSGD has a market capitalization of $60.72 million and $1.31 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XSGD token can now be bought for about $0.70 or 0.00003549 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

XSGD’s genesis date was October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,715,293 tokens. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for XSGD is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. The official website for XSGD is www.straitsx.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

