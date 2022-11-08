Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $465.00.

YARIY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised Yara International ASA from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Yara International ASA from 440.00 to 475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut Yara International ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Yara International ASA from 400.00 to 380.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Get Yara International ASA alerts:

Yara International ASA Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Yara International ASA stock opened at $22.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Yara International ASA has a 12-month low of $17.41 and a 12-month high of $29.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.04.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; and blended products, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yara International ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yara International ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.