yearn.finance (YFI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $291.90 Million

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. Over the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. One yearn.finance token can currently be bought for about $7,967.13 or 0.38586385 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. yearn.finance has a market capitalization of $291.90 million and $26.92 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003232 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000289 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000359 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.06 or 0.00599315 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000285 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6,410.13 or 0.31217355 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000306 BTC.
yearn.finance Token Profile
yearn.finance launched on July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,638 tokens. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @iearnfinance. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance. yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn.
Buying and Selling yearn.finance
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using U.S. dollars.
