Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €28.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €28.00 ($28.00) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €27.00 ($27.00) target price on Zalando in a research note on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.00 ($35.00) target price on Zalando in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($30.00) target price on Zalando in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($26.00) price target on Zalando in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($33.00) price target on Zalando in a research report on Friday.

Zalando Price Performance

FRA ZAL opened at €25.43 ($25.43) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €22.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of €27.64. Zalando has a 52-week low of €36.33 ($36.33) and a 52-week high of €49.86 ($49.86).

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

