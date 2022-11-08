ZClassic 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $24.00 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 34.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 7th. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0431 or 0.00000220 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a market cap of $400,223.04 and $24.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.59 or 0.00242619 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00086226 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00064667 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002909 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

