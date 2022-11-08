ZClassic Achieves Market Capitalization of $350,059.16 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. ZClassic has a total market cap of $350,059.16 and approximately $18.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 24% against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for $0.0377 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00227596 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00086212 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00060754 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003226 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.