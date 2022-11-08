ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.21-$0.22 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $298.00 million-$300.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $297.71 million. ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.83-$0.84 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.71.

ZI opened at $28.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 60.98, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.51 and a 200-day moving average of $41.70. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52 week low of $27.93 and a 52 week high of $79.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $218,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,142,531 shares in the company, valued at $49,928,604.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $218,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,142,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,928,604.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Nir Keren sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $618,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,055,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,537,642.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 371,414 shares of company stock valued at $18,213,720. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,082,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,944,000 after buying an additional 1,717,608 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 71.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,874,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,367 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,360,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,022,000 after purchasing an additional 58,243 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 53.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,595,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,050,000 after buying an additional 553,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,277,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,314,000 after purchasing an additional 242,601 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

