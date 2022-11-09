11,242 Shares in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Bought by Intelligent Financial Strategies

Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 164,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 74,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Integrity Advisory LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Integrity Advisory LLC now owns 8,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 30,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

DFIV stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.57. 16,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,712. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.45 and its 200-day moving average is $29.32. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.52 and a 12 month high of $35.63.

