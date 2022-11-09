11,806 Shares in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWT opened at $43.93 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12 month low of $40.89 and a 12 month high of $68.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.89.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Company Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.